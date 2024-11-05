Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Has $3.35 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 69.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,840 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $3,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 38.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,851,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,571 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,928,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,686,000 after purchasing an additional 64,333 shares during the period. Crane Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 1,722,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,250,000 after purchasing an additional 20,526 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 25.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,672,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,273,000 after buying an additional 338,637 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,574,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,342,000 after buying an additional 224,599 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $29.04 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $28.62 and a twelve month high of $29.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.27 and a 200-day moving average of $29.03.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

