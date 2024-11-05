Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Buys 5,063 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 504.0% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BIV stock opened at $75.71 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $71.91 and a 1 year high of $78.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.06.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

