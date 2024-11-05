Cardlytics (CDLX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Cardlytics to post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Cardlytics has set its Q3 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $69.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.39 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 50.21% and a negative return on equity of 17.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. On average, analysts expect Cardlytics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cardlytics Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of CDLX opened at $4.30 on Tuesday. Cardlytics has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $20.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $214.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Cardlytics news, CEO Amit Gupta sold 22,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $87,036.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,519 shares in the company, valued at $687,298.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Scott A. Hill purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.58 per share, for a total transaction of $143,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Amit Gupta sold 22,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $87,036.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,298.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 43,573 shares of company stock valued at $151,612 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

CDLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities cut Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Northland Capmk lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.92.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

