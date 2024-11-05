Capital Management Corp VA Sells 17,430 Shares of WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT)

Capital Management Corp VA cut its holdings in shares of WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,430 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in WisdomTree were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree during the 1st quarter valued at about $423,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,840,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree by 588.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 62,644 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in WisdomTree during the first quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree in the second quarter worth approximately $989,000. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WT opened at $10.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average is $9.91. WisdomTree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.24 and a 12 month high of $12.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WT. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of WisdomTree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on WisdomTree from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Northland Securities upped their price objective on WisdomTree from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on WisdomTree from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on WisdomTree from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

