Capital Management Corp VA Sells 16,490 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Capital Management Corp VA decreased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,490 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group comprises approximately 1.5% of Capital Management Corp VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $8,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,602,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,844,000 after buying an additional 152,774 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,905,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,393,000 after purchasing an additional 39,854 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,903,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,301,000 after purchasing an additional 53,516 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 27.2% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 540,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,404,000 after buying an additional 115,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 478,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of PFG opened at $81.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.89. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.69 and a 1 year high of $91.97.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Principal Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 14.67% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -320.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.