Capital Management Corp VA Acquires New Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Capital Management Corp VA bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 64,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 139.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 30,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 17,938 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 69.8% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 54,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 22,478 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 335.4% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 54,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 41,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 423,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,796,000 after purchasing an additional 71,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on WEC. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays raised their price target on WEC Energy Group from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.45.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC stock opened at $94.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.40. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.13 and a 52 week high of $100.31.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.12. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 15.14%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.66%.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In related news, VP Mary Beth Straka sold 3,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total transaction of $301,449.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,712.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Mary Beth Straka sold 3,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total transaction of $301,449.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,662 shares in the company, valued at $340,712.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William J. Guc sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $557,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,208.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,352 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,645. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Featured Articles

