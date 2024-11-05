Capital Management Corp VA Acquires 439,810 Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Capital Management Corp VA grew its holdings in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,526,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439,810 shares during the period. ACCO Brands comprises 3.4% of Capital Management Corp VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Capital Management Corp VA owned about 3.69% of ACCO Brands worth $19,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,023,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,950,000 after purchasing an additional 272,454 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,390,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,788,000 after buying an additional 426,201 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,299,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after buying an additional 76,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,173,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after buying an additional 630,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of ACCO Brands stock opened at $5.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.03. ACCO Brands Co. has a 12-month low of $4.36 and a 12-month high of $6.62.

ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $420.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.20 million. ACCO Brands had a positive return on equity of 13.77% and a negative net margin of 10.64%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -15.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ACCO shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of ACCO Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com raised ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th.

Insider Transactions at ACCO Brands

In other news, SVP Pamela R. Schneider sold 19,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $104,838.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 243,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,127.53. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

