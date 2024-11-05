Capital Management Corp VA Acquires 4,258 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Capital Management Corp VA raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the quarter. Nexstar Media Group accounts for approximately 4.8% of Capital Management Corp VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Capital Management Corp VA owned about 0.50% of Nexstar Media Group worth $26,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,370,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,689,000 after acquiring an additional 127,783 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,326,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,189,000 after acquiring an additional 62,331 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 547,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,567,000 after acquiring an additional 83,829 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at $92,323,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 418,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

NXST stock opened at $173.58 on Tuesday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.92 and a 52-week high of $187.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 53.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NXST. Benchmark lowered their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $221.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $207.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nexstar Media Group

In other news, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.63, for a total value of $155,107.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,906.41. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.63, for a total value of $155,107.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,906.41. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.44, for a total transaction of $41,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,299. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,112 shares of company stock valued at $6,887,029 in the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

