Capital Clean Energy Carriers (CCEC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $95.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.22 million. Capital Clean Energy Carriers had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 24.89%. On average, analysts expect Capital Clean Energy Carriers to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Capital Clean Energy Carriers alerts:

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CCEC traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,560. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.38. Capital Clean Energy Carriers has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $20.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Capital Clean Energy Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CCEC shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Capital Clean Energy Carriers in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Capital Clean Energy Carriers to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

View Our Latest Analysis on CCEC

About Capital Clean Energy Carriers

(Get Free Report)

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company’s vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. It owns vessels, including Neo-Panamax container vessels, Panamax container vessels, cape-size bulk carrier, and LNG carriers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Clean Energy Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Clean Energy Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.