Cantaloupe (CTLP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Cantaloupe has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $72.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.14 million. Cantaloupe had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 6.83%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cantaloupe to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cantaloupe Stock Performance

Shares of CTLP stock opened at $9.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.75 and a 200-day moving average of $7.09. The company has a market cap of $668.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.07 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cantaloupe has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $9.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, CEO Ravi Venkatesan bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,945.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Douglas Bergeron bought 36,000 shares of Cantaloupe stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.41 per share, for a total transaction of $266,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 462,319 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,783.79. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ravi Venkatesan purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,945.40. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 57,866 shares of company stock valued at $416,302. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Cantaloupe from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cantaloupe in a research note on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for self-service commerce market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides G11 cashless and pulse kits that are 4G LTE digital payment devices for payment and consumer engagement applications; G11 chip kit, a digital reader that accepts contact EMV and contactless EMV payment methods; Engage series comprising Engage and Engage Combo, which are digital touchscreen devices that offers networking, security, and interactivity payment methods; and card touchscreen card readers, including P66, P100, P100Pro, and P30.

