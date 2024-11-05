Canadian Utilities Limited Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (TSE:CU)

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.453 per share on Sunday, December 1st. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th.

CU stock opened at C$35.20 on Tuesday. Canadian Utilities has a 1 year low of C$29.15 and a 1 year high of C$37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.94, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$35.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$32.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.66.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.01. Canadian Utilities had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of C$860.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Utilities will post 2.4063556 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$35.50 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, renewables, pipelines, liquids, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. It operates through ATCO Energy Systems, ATCO EnPower, and Corporate & Other segments. The ATCO Energy Systems segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

