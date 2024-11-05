Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Stock Holdings Boosted by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter worth about $306,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 14.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 20,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,545,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2,952.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.98 to $91.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.15.

Shares of CP opened at $78.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.98. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $69.08 and a 12 month high of $91.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 24.50%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 19.64%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

