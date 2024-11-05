CANADA GOOSE-TS (GOO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CANADA GOOSE-TS (TSE:GOO – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.08) per share for the quarter.

CANADA GOOSE-TS Stock Performance

Get CANADA GOOSE-TS alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of CANADA GOOSE-TS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CANADA GOOSE-TS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded CANADA GOOSE-TS from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOO

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CANADA GOOSE-TS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CANADA GOOSE-TS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.