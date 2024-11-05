Canaccord Genuity Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ILMN. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $252.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.64.

ILMN stock opened at $153.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Illumina has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $155.37. The firm has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.13.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 68.73%. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Illumina will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Illumina by 7.0% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,341 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.8% in the third quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Illumina by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 32,818 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Illumina by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,728 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

