Canaccord Genuity Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Stock

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DRVN. Baird R W raised shares of Driven Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Driven Brands in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Driven Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.45.

Shares of Driven Brands stock opened at $14.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 372.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.19. Driven Brands has a fifty-two week low of $10.59 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $591.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.49 million. Driven Brands had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 15.03%. Driven Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Driven Brands will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the first quarter worth $26,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Driven Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Driven Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the first quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the third quarter worth about $171,000. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops.

