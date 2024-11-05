California First Leasing (OTCMKTS:CFNB) Shares Up 3.4% – Still a Buy?

Shares of California First Leasing Co. (OTCMKTS:CFNB – Get Free Report) traded up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.00 and last traded at $23.00. 1,400 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 1,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.25.

California First Leasing Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.16.

About California First Leasing

California First Leasing Corporation provides loans and lease financing for universities, businesses, and other commercial or non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as California First National Bancorp and changed its name to California First Leasing Corporation in February 2021. California First Leasing Corporation was founded in 1977 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

