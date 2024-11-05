Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,938 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 366,134 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.12% of Cadence Design Systems worth $86,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 25.0% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at $26,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $289.34 on Tuesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $241.29 and a 12 month high of $328.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $267.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.67.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 23.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on CDNS shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.17.

In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.91, for a total value of $2,659,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,654 shares in the company, valued at $10,278,485.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.91, for a total value of $2,659,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,654 shares in the company, valued at $10,278,485.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.24, for a total value of $414,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,051 shares in the company, valued at $12,444,888.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,697 shares of company stock valued at $7,555,216. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

