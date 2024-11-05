Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Holdings Cut by ASB Consultores LLC

ASB Consultores LLC lowered its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,509 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. ASB Consultores LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norden Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 25.0% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.89, for a total value of $173,478.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,226,148.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.89, for a total transaction of $173,478.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,226,148.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.66, for a total value of $425,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,928,186.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,697 shares of company stock valued at $7,555,216 in the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.17.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $289.34 on Tuesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $241.29 and a 1-year high of $328.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $267.60 and a 200-day moving average of $281.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $79.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.94, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.02.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 23.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

