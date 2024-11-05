BWS Financial Reiterates “Buy” Rating for ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI)

BWS Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. BWS Financial currently has a $30.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ ATNI opened at $19.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.95. ATN International has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $39.88. The firm has a market cap of $301.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -35.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in ATN International during the second quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in ATN International by 72.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ATN International during the third quarter worth about $113,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in ATN International by 52.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in ATN International during the second quarter worth about $206,000. 65.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of digital infrastructure and communications services to residential, business, and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. The company offers mobile, data, voice, broadband, and fixed services; handsets and accessories; and wholesale roaming, long distance voice services, and site maintenance services.

