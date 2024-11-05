BSW Wealth Partners Takes Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 218 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% during the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 473 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $875.03, for a total value of $10,500,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,670,194.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,061 shares of company stock valued at $30,734,840. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.7 %

BlackRock stock opened at $991.50 on Tuesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $646.91 and a one year high of $1,032.00. The stock has a market cap of $146.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $942.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $853.97.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The asset manager reported $11.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.42 by $1.04. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.91 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on BlackRock from $960.00 to $1,077.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,010.00 to $1,120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $995.31.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

