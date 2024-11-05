Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.360-2.410 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.3 billion-$3.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.4 billion.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BRKR. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bruker in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bruker from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.82.

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $59.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.20. Bruker has a 52 week low of $55.83 and a 52 week high of $94.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.81.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The business had revenue of $800.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.44 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bruker will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Bruker’s payout ratio is presently 8.30%.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

