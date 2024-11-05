Brokerages Set Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) PT at $10.80

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.80.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RGLS. StockNews.com upgraded Regulus Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 158.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 740,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 453,784 shares during the period. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,050,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 56.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 42,600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $136,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLS opened at $1.49 on Tuesday. Regulus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $3.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.84.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). Research analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RGLS8429, an anti-miR next generation oligonucleotide targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

