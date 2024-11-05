Brokerages Set Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) PT at $10.80

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.80.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RGLS. StockNews.com upgraded Regulus Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.
Shares of NASDAQ RGLS opened at $1.49 on Tuesday. Regulus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $3.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.84.
Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). Research analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RGLS8429, an anti-miR next generation oligonucleotide targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.
