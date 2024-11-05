Brenntag (ETR:BNR) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Brenntag SE (ETR:BNR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €60.00 ($65.22) and last traded at €60.50 ($65.76), with a volume of 141375 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €60.50 ($65.76).
Brenntag Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €64.10 and its 200-day moving average price is €66.21. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.55, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.19.
Brenntag Company Profile
Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.
