Bondly (BONDLY) 1-Day Volume Hits $14,939.36

Bondly (BONDLY) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. Bondly has a market cap of $1.76 million and approximately $14,939.36 worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bondly has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Bondly coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68,226.12 or 0.99802787 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,894.19 or 0.99317234 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Bondly Profile

Bondly’s launch date was August 27th, 2021. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,759 coins. Bondly’s official website is forj.network. Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bondly is bondlyfinance.medium.com.

Bondly Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Forj, previously known as Bondly, is a pioneering DeFi platform revolutionizing trading across blockchains. Its intrinsic cryptocurrency, BONDLY, powers a versatile ecosystem, including a unique OTC exchange simplifying NFT transactions. Notably, Forj’s Metaprints collection guides brands in metaverse exploration, fortifying creator-audience relationships. The platform amplifies community engagement, with features like crypto-wallets fostering collective support. BONDLY token holders enjoy privileges such as staking, governance, and exclusive access to sales. Spearheaded by serial entrepreneur and CEO Harry, Forj initiates groundbreaking projects like PolkaPet World. Harry’s entrepreneurial flair is evident from his past success with Fore Media, generating significant revenue while working alongside tech stalwarts. Additionally, his insights benefit ventures through consultancy roles and strategic partnerships, underlining his multifaceted expertise.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bondly should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bondly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

