Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Boise Cascade Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BCC opened at $134.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.47. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $101.82 and a one year high of $154.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.53.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Boise Cascade Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital began coverage on Boise Cascade in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Boise Cascade from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boise Cascade presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BCC

About Boise Cascade

(Get Free Report)

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.