BMO Capital Markets Issues Positive Forecast for Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Stock Price

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CCA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$76.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Cogeco Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$65.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial raised Cogeco Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. National Bankshares upgraded Cogeco Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$64.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cogeco Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$75.50.

CCA stock opened at C$69.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$68.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$60.55. Cogeco Communications has a 12-month low of C$50.78 and a 12-month high of C$72.40. The firm has a market cap of C$2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.88.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

