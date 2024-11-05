Block (SQ) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Block to post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SQ stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.71. The stock had a trading volume of 774,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,868,741. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.48. Block has a 52-week low of $48.15 and a 52-week high of $87.52.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Block from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Block from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Block in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Block from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Block has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.79.

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total value of $30,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,715,608.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total value of $539,404.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 580,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,572,170.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total value of $30,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,715,608.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,214 shares of company stock worth $1,637,932. 10.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

