Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Clarity Capital Partners LLC

Clarity Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,351 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Clarity Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Block by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 39,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. lifted its position in shares of Block by 13.8% in the third quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 1,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Block by 1.9% during the second quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Block by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Block by 7.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Block from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Block from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Block from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Block from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $30,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,366 shares in the company, valued at $5,715,608.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $30,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,715,608.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total transaction of $539,404.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 580,086 shares in the company, valued at $37,572,170.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,214 shares of company stock valued at $1,637,932 over the last quarter. 10.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Block Stock Performance

NYSE:SQ opened at $72.69 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.15 and its 200 day moving average is $66.86. The firm has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.79, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.48. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.15 and a 52-week high of $87.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

