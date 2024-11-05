BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Shares Sold by Clarity Financial LLC

Clarity Financial LLC lowered its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000.

BHK stock opened at $11.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.74 and a 200-day moving average of $11.11. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $12.10.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0746 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

