BlackCardCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.06 Million (BCCOIN)

BlackCardCoin (BCCOIN) traded up 14.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. In the last seven days, BlackCardCoin has traded up 24.3% against the US dollar. One BlackCardCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000467 BTC on major exchanges. BlackCardCoin has a market capitalization of $3.15 million and $1.06 million worth of BlackCardCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,830.32 or 1.00440858 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,719.59 or 1.00276894 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About BlackCardCoin

BlackCardCoin launched on March 20th, 2024. BlackCardCoin’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. BlackCardCoin’s official Twitter account is @blackcardcoin. The official message board for BlackCardCoin is blackcardcoin.com/blog. BlackCardCoin’s official website is blackcardcoin.com.

BlackCardCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCardCoin (BCCOIN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlackCardCoin has a current supply of 70,000,000 with 10,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of BlackCardCoin is 0.27690288 USD and is down -2.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $839,423.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blackcardcoin.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCardCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

