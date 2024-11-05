Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $134.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.68 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 64.88% and a return on equity of 37.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Black Stone Minerals Price Performance

Shares of BSM stock remained flat at $14.94 during trading on Tuesday. 308,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,935. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.94. Black Stone Minerals has a one year low of $13.94 and a one year high of $18.55.

Black Stone Minerals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Carrie Pearson Clark sold 18,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $275,014.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 116,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,735,137.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Black Stone Minerals news, SVP Carrie Pearson Clark sold 18,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $275,014.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 116,923 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,137.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director D Mark Dewalch purchased 34,200 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.62 per share, for a total transaction of $500,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 357,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,219,413.10. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.6 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

Featured Stories

