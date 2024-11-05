BITICA COIN (BDCC) Trading 0% Higher This Week

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 4th. BITICA COIN has a market cap of $724.63 million and $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00006837 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,882.25 or 1.00104440 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00012349 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00006362 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006375 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000033 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.88 or 0.00052916 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About BITICA COIN

BITICA COIN is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,126,696,474 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.03997209 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars.

