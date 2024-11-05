Bitcoin SV (BSV) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $32.95 Million

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for about $46.16 or 0.00067338 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $913.01 million and approximately $32.95 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,548.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $335.12 or 0.00488878 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00019478 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000125 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,779,584 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is www.bsvblockchain.org. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bsvblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a cryptocurrency resulting from a 2018 hard fork of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) due to disagreements within its community. Led by Craig Wright and Calvin Ayre, BSV aims to restore Satoshi Nakamoto’s original vision and scale the blockchain for more transactions. Its focus includes stability, scalability (increased block size limit to 2 GB), security, and safe instant transactions. BSV has faced controversy, particularly due to Wright’s unproven claims of being Bitcoin’s creator. It is essential to research a project’s goals, technology, and community before investing or participating.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

