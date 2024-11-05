Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3,100.51

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for $0.0544 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $10.14 million and approximately $3,100.51 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00060693 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00016173 BTC.

Zano (ZANO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00010038 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00005787 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001466 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $25,788.77 or 0.38030125 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

