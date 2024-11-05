Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.400-0.420 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $562.0 million-$567.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $561.8 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Bioventus from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Bioventus from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

NYSE BVS opened at $13.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.26. Bioventus has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.12. Bioventus had a positive return on equity of 14.39% and a negative net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $151.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bioventus will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John A. Bartholdson acquired 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.55 per share, with a total value of $218,025.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,939,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,331,502.35. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John A. Bartholdson bought 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.55 per share, for a total transaction of $684,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,913,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,113,477.35. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John A. Bartholdson bought 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.55 per share, with a total value of $218,025.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,939,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,331,502.35. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.

