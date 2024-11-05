Better Capital PCC Limited 2009 (BCAP.L) (LON:BCAP) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Better Capital PCC Limited 2009 (BCAP.L) (LON:BCAP – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 20.02 ($0.26) and traded as high as GBX 20.02 ($0.26). Better Capital PCC Limited 2009 (BCAP.L) shares last traded at GBX 20.02 ($0.26), with a volume of 3,818,514 shares trading hands.

Better Capital PCC Limited 2009 (BCAP.L) Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 20.02 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 20.02. The stock has a market cap of £7.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41.

Better Capital PCC Limited 2009 (BCAP.L) Company Profile

Better Capital PCC Limited is a private equity firm specializing in investments in turnaround and distressed mid-market companies. The firm prefers to invest in companies based in United Kingdom, Ireland, and continental European companies. It seeks to invest between £5 million ($6.50 million) and £100 million ($130.05 million) in its portfolio companies with turnover between £50 million ($65.02 million) and £500 million ($650.26 million).

