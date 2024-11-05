Benchmark Reaffirms Buy Rating for Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO)

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $230.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.29.

Shares of NYSE:ONTO opened at $172.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.82. Onto Innovation has a one year low of $117.44 and a one year high of $238.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.87, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.37.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.03. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $252.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Onto Innovation news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.24, for a total value of $264,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,202. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 266.7% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 127,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,994 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,367,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 40,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,463,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

