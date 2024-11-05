Benchmark Reaffirms Buy Rating for Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $47.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HUBG. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on Hub Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Hub Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of HUBG opened at $44.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $34.51 and a twelve month high of $48.39.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $986.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 7.44%. Hub Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Hub Group’s payout ratio is 28.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Hub Group by 65.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Hub Group in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the first quarter valued at $52,000. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

