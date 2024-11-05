Benchmark Issues Positive Forecast for FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Stock Price

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Benchmark from $150.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $90.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “underperform” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of FTAI Aviation from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.09.

NYSE:FTAI opened at $137.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,375.36 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.79. FTAI Aviation has a twelve month low of $39.20 and a twelve month high of $149.74.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $465.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.45 million. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 198.02%. The business’s revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FTAI Aviation will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,199.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTAI Aviation

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTAI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in FTAI Aviation by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in FTAI Aviation by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation in the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation in the 1st quarter worth about $1,111,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation in the 1st quarter worth about $384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

