Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$6.11.
A number of research firms recently commented on BTE. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, September 27th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James upgraded Baytex Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Baytex Energy’s payout ratio is -13.04%.
In other news, Senior Officer Chadwick Kalmakoff acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,160.00. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.
