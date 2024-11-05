BARK (BARK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. BARK has set its Q2 2025 guidance at EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). BARK had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $116.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.00 million. On average, analysts expect BARK to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BARK alerts:

BARK Stock Performance

NYSE:BARK opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. BARK has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average of $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

BARK Company Profile

BARK Inc, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BARK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BARK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.