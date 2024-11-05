Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY) Stock Price

Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

RELY has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Remitly Global from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Remitly Global from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Remitly Global from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Remitly Global from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Remitly Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Remitly Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.38.

Remitly Global Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of RELY traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.06. 213,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,678,114. Remitly Global has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $23.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.95.

Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $336.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.71 million. Remitly Global had a negative return on equity of 11.58% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Remitly Global will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Remitly Global

In other news, CEO Matthew B. Oppenheimer sold 40,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $570,492.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,542,613 shares in the company, valued at $64,595,956.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Remitly Global

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Remitly Global by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 67,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Remitly Global by 11.7% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 11,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Remitly Global by 7.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Remitly Global by 409.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Remitly Global by 3.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

About Remitly Global

Remitly Global, Inc provides digital financial services for immigrants and their families. It primarily offers cross-border remittance services in approximately 170 countries. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

