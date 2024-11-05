Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Stock Price

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $165.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Leidos from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $180.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.23.

LDOS traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $187.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,760. Leidos has a 52 week low of $102.21 and a 52 week high of $188.36. The firm has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.68 and its 200-day moving average is $152.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.97. Leidos had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Leidos will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.31%.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $144,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,241.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total value of $193,632.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,095.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,000 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $144,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,241.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Leidos by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Leidos by 10.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,701,000 after buying an additional 4,696 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Leidos by 5.3% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at about $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

