Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th.

Bank of Marin Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 18 years. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a payout ratio of 67.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bank of Marin Bancorp to earn $1.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.1%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp stock opened at $22.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.32 million, a PE ratio of -25.59 and a beta of 0.90. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $23.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.99 and a 200-day moving average of $18.41.

Bank of Marin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BMRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $39.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.30 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.

