Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Shares Purchased by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,690,877 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 53,039 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $8,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,824,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,352,000 after buying an additional 834,200 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 56.1% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,417,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,861,000 after purchasing an additional 509,541 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 33.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,430,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,923,000 after purchasing an additional 357,460 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,261,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Banco Santander by 38.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 891,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,126,000 after buying an additional 245,765 shares during the period. 9.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Banco Santander Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SAN opened at $4.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $78.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.89. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $5.27.

Banco Santander Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

Featured Stories

