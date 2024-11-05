Baby Doge Coin Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $319.27 Million (BabyDoge)

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 5th. One Baby Doge Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Baby Doge Coin has a total market cap of $319.27 million and approximately $55.92 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Baby Doge Coin has traded down 22.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Baby Doge Coin alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

ApeSwap (ABONDV1) traded 5,037,843.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00097633 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001338 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000160 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00003714 BTC.

About Baby Doge Coin

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a token. It was first traded on June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 202,640,269,287,500,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. The official website for Baby Doge Coin is www.babydoge.com. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Baby Doge Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 202,640,272,087,678,944 with 159,723,731,603,343,392 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is down -1.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 192 active market(s) with $44,325,504.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Baby Doge Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Baby Doge Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Baby Doge Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Baby Doge Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.