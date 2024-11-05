AxoGen (AXGN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. AxoGen has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $47.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.27 million. On average, analysts expect AxoGen to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:AXGN traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.40. 17,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,674. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.95. The firm has a market cap of $631.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.37 and a beta of 1.13. AxoGen has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $15.23.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AXGN shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on AxoGen from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company’s products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

