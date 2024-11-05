Axie Infinity (AXS) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $45.79 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $686.71 million and $45.79 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for approximately $4.49 or 0.00006428 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00006670 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69,812.44 or 0.99977222 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00012214 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006199 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000033 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00053317 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 152,979,687 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 152,967,436.973155 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 4.36417046 USD and is down -2.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 485 active market(s) with $43,696,145.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

