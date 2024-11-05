Aveanna Healthcare (AVAH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Aveanna Healthcare has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $504.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.02 million. On average, analysts expect Aveanna Healthcare to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Aveanna Healthcare Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of AVAH stock opened at $4.51 on Tuesday. Aveanna Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.87. The stock has a market cap of $871.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 2.13.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Aveanna Healthcare
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.
