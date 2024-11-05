Avalanche (AVAX) Market Cap Tops $9.28 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $9.28 billion and $259.73 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for about $22.80 or 0.00033501 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00005364 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00010399 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00005821 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 447,152,949 coins and its circulating supply is 407,149,849 coins. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

